Prince William’s anguish over Princess Diana’s portrayal revealed: report

Prince William’s anguished displeasure of Princess Diana’s portrayal in BBC’s Jimmy Savile drama has been revealed by royal insiders.
Insiders close to the Daily Mail brought Prince William’s revelations to light.
According to their findings, “Prince William would have preferred not to see his mother feature alongside this vile monster at all.”
“But he would be particularly displeased that it's in a BBC show — and one that's proved so controversial.”
“Although Diana was one of the important people who Savile ingratiated himself with, there were many others whose influence played a greater part in him getting access to young people and hiding in plain sight.”
