Travis Scott promises $5M worth of community specific initiatives after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott promises to pledge nearly $5 million towards community outreach efforts following the events that followed the Astroworld tragedy.
This announcement has been offered by Scott himself and according to Variety the statement reads, “My grandfather was an educator who made a difference in thousands of young lives throughout his life.”
“He is a major influence on me and countless others, whose dreams he believed in, whose hopes he invested in, and whose futures he made big.”
“It’s in his spirit that we are creating projects and programs that will look to the future of our communities and create hope and excellence in as many lives as possible.”
For those unversed, the entire initiative, Project Heal, includes mental health aid, hotlines, and will also expand into Scott’s non-profit CACT.US Youth Design Center at Houston.
