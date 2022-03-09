Kate Middleton to never 'forget' Meghan Markle's treatment but will not 'prolong feud'

Kate Middleton may "never forget" how her sister-in-law Meghan Markle treated her after her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, the two women may be cordial but the Duchess of Cambridge still has her reservations with the Duchess of Sussex.

She told the Mirror: "The Duchess of Cambridge will be cordial to Meghan. She will be sure to be photographed kissing or hugging her. She has to - that is part of her job. Her private feelings have to remain just that.

"Kate will not forget however how Meghan treated her. But she knows there is no point in prolonging a feud that has the opportunity of being repaired. The Platinum Jubilee is just that chance.

"If necessary, Kate will also try to be the peacemaker between William and his brother Harry.

"Being royal is all about appearances, not private feelings. It always has been throughout history. It is what the Queen has spent 70 years perfecting and she expects her family to do the same."