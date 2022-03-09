Jennifer Lawrence confesses of daydreaming of life away from city

Jennifer Lawrence admitted she wishes to live far away from a city life with husband Cooke Maroney, with her TikTok revealing her aspirations.
In an interview with Netflix's Present Company podcast, the 31-year-old new mother said, "My TikTok algorithm is baby goats."
“It's basically just farm life, so cats, animals, farm life, a couple of recipes—but really it's pretty much strictly animals,” Lawrence explained.
Talking about her favourite account on the video sharing app, the Don’t Look Up actor said she couldn’t remember the name of it, however, she dropped some hints.
Lawrence said, “Her goat had triplets and there was a really tiny one that we didn't think was going to make it through the night. And she did and her name is Ruthie and she is doing beautifully."
Some fans pointed out that the actor was talking about Rebecca Pyle who runs a account under the title @mommyfarmer.
Jennifer Lawrence became a mother last month when she gave birth to her first child, whose gender and name has not been announced yet.
