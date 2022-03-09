Prince Harry branded ‘audacious, disrespectful’ after US event attendance irks royal fans

Prince Harry has recently come under fire for attending an event that goes against the life philosophy, he and Meghan Markle have outlined as their reason for Megxit.

This life philosophy is in regards to Animal activism and cruelty, both things that made Meghan’s trips to the royal family’s annual hunting event ‘nauseating’ according to prior reports.

However, since the event Prince Harry has been criticized for attending deals with training animals to perform acts and tricks, a source spilled the beans about all the hypocritical comments that followed.

This revelation into the reaction has been brought forward by a source close to the Daily Mail.

During their chat, the insider branded Prince Harry’s decision ‘disrespectful’ to the monarchy.

They were also quoted saying, "It's a quintessentially American event. Given he has such a lack of respect for the first amendment and his wife is such an animal rights activist”.

To put it plainly, “It is shocking he thought he could show his face here."