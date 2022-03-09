Queen's plans to 'permanently reside in Windsor Castle' may be false

The Queen’s plans to permanently reside in Windsor Castle could all be just talks as it is rumoured that the monarch may "keep moving between her other homes".
According to royal expert Richard Eden, while writing in the Daily Mail, he noted that there was an open vacancy for a housekeeping assistant, for Buckingham Palace, advertised on the Royal Household website.
The advert stated that the assistant will "care for a wide range of interiors" adding that the role will "involve travelling to other royal residencies".
The comments come after it was reported that the monarch would permanently "work from home" at Windsor Castle.
As per the report, the Queen was expected to undertake future royal engagements from her Berkshire home where she lived there with Prince Philip until his death in April last year.
