Kate Winslet talks ‘craving’ acting comeback following yearlong hiatus

Kate Winslet recently got candid about her plans for an acting comeback during a candid heart to heart.

The actress got candid about her acting aspirations during an interview with Variety for International Women’s Day.

There she was quoted saying, “I took last year off to be with my family and to recover from ‘Mare of Easttown.’ It was good to have a bit of a reset. But I love my job, and I’m really ready to throw myself back into it.”

“For an actor, there’s nothing as thrilling as being in a room with other actors. I am craving that again. But I’ve got heaps going on this year so I’m excited to get going.”

The Oscars winning actor also went on to explain the sheer pulled she’s felt recently, to return to the acting landscape and even went as far as to admit that she’s “longed to work with for some time” now.

Her upcoming production will be alongside Andrea Riseborough and during the course of her interview, she even gushed over her new co-worker and added, “I have always admired her work. She is entirely different, truthful and compelling in everything she does.”

“I find her riveting to watch. She is unselfconscious and damn funny, too. ‘Death of Stalin’ is a firm favorite in our house. She and I working together later this year and I truly cannot wait.”

Before concluding she also added, “I would dearly love to work with her more intensely on something. There’s nobody quite like her. She is powerful and riveting in everything she does.”