Kate Winslet offers working women sage advice for International Woman’s Day 2022

Kate Winslet wears her heart on her sleeve and recently got candid about the advice she wishes to impart on working women at the event of International Women’s Day 2022.

The actor got candid about the advice she has for working women during her latest interview with Variety for International Women’s Day.

She began by saying, “Don’t expect the world to owe you something that you haven’t worked hard toward achieving for yourself. It won’t get handed to you on a plate.”

“Just keep experimenting and practising, even if that’s just at home. Don’t act in front of a mirror. All that does is show you what your facial expressions are.”

“But it’s more important to start from the inside. Try not to be hard on yourself if you don’t get a role you really wanted, just keep going.”

“Don’t scrutinize your appearance, it will only make you self-conscious and becomes a distraction” the actor also made sure to note.

At the end of the day, the bottom line is to just “enjoy” everything because “Acting is a joy and a pleasure. Just keep enjoying what it feels like.”