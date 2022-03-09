No rest for Queen Elizabeth as she continues royal duties on Women’s Day

British Queen Elizabeth II continued her royal duties at Windsor Castle even on International Women’s Day.



According to the Buckingham Palace, the Queen held Audiences via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, March 8.

The monarch greeted the High Commissioner of India and the Ambassador of Armenia via video link on the Women’s Day.

The royal family shared photos from the audiences on its official social media handles.

Earlier on Monday, the Queen held her first in-person engagement after recovering from Covid, meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

‘This afternoon The Queen received the Prime Minister of Canada, @JustinTrudeau, for an Audience at Windsor Castle,” the palace shared the photo on Twitter.



