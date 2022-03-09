Kate Middleton’s brother pays touching tribute to Duchess of Cambridge on Women’s Day

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton honoured his elder sister on International Women’s Day.



James Middleton turned to Instagram and paid a touching tribute to the ‘incredible’ women who inspire him every day.

He posted a photo of his wife Alizée Thevenet, who can be seen bottle-feeding a goat with two of their dogs in tow.

James Middleton said, “Celebrating International Women’s Day through our love of dogs, because they are Woman’s best friend too.

“I am fortunate to be surrounded by incredible women, my wife, my mother, my sisters, my friends, my colleagues and many more who inspire me every day.

“Happy International Women’s day,” he concluded.



