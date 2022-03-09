Kate Middleton’s brother pays touching tribute to Duchess of Cambridge on Women’s Day

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton honoured his elder sister on International Women’s Day.
James Middleton turned to Instagram and paid a touching tribute to the ‘incredible’ women who inspire him every day.
He posted a photo of his wife Alizée Thevenet, who can be seen bottle-feeding a goat with two of their dogs in tow.
James Middleton said, “Celebrating International Women’s Day through our love of dogs, because they are Woman’s best friend too.
“I am fortunate to be surrounded by incredible women, my wife, my mother, my sisters, my friends, my colleagues and many more who inspire me every day.
“Happy International Women’s day,” he concluded.
Harry's ex Chelsy Davy was seen jogging days after it emerged she has welcomed a baby
Robert Pattinson surprised fans as he turned up at cinema for the opening night of his film The Batman
Britney Spears shared the life updates to Instagram
Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West shared another bizarre poem which was titled 'DEAD'
Prince William showed up at Princess Diana's favourite restaurant with Princess Charlotte
Prince William and Kate Middleton pen a special message for the Queen in honour of International Women's Day