Prince Andrew finally breathes a sigh of relief

An assault lawsuit brought in New York against Prince Andrew by his longtime accuser Virginia Giuffre has been formally dismissed after the British royal paid a financial settlement, court documents showed Tuesday.



In February, the parties had settled out of court for an undisclosed sum, sparing the second son of the Queen the public humiliation of a trial.

Both parties filed a "stipulation of dismissal" of the case in federal court in New York, which was signed by Judge Lewis Kaplan on Tuesday, the court documents showed.

Last month´s agreement had stated that the parties would file a motion for dismissal "upon Ms Giuffre´s receipt of the settlement," suggesting the settlement has been paid.

The prince, now 61, has not been criminally charged and has denied the allegations.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported that Andrew was to pay £10 million ($13.1 million) to Giuffre and £2 million to a charity for victims of sex trafficking.

In January, Andrew was stripped of his honorary military titles as well as his remaining charitable roles.

He withdrew from public life as a royal in 2019 after a widely ridiculed BBC interview in which he sought to vindicate himself of Giuffre´s accusation. (AFP)