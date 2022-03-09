Streaming service Spotify in unexplained outage

Swedish streaming service Spotify went offline for an unknown reason for more than an hour Tuesday, the company said, as millions of users worldwide reported they were logged out and couldn´t log back on.
"Something´s not quite right, and we´re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!" the company wrote on Twitter.
After about 90 minutes the company said service had been restored.
"Everything´s looking much better now", it said, providing no explanation for the outage.
Millions of users had posted on Twitter about their problems connecting to the app.
Spotify said several other platforms had also been affected.
"Spotify and several other platforms experienced a brief service outage today beginning around 1:15 pm EST (1815 GMT). As of 2:40 pm EST Spotify is back up and functioning normally for most users", a spokesperson told AFP.
The company has more than 400 million active users, including 180 million paying subscribers.
