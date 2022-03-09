Prince Harry and Prince Andrew to lose key positions if Queen heeds royal experts

Pro-monarchy royal experts are urging Queen Elizabeth to remove her son Prince Andrew and grandson Prince Harry from as cousellors of state.

The Queen recently stripped Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages over sexual assault case while Prince Harry is out of favor for stepping down from his royal duties.

Prince Harry is sixth-in-line to the British throne while Andrew is ninth-in-line.

An article published in a British newspaper said Prince Andrew would by default take charge if Queen Elizabeth becomes suddenly ill during the absence of Prince Charles and Prince William who are due to undertake foreign visits.



The newspaper stressed the need to amend the the 1937 Regency Act, urging the Queen to make Princess Anne stand-in monarch.

Reacting to the article, royal biographer Angela Levin said, "The Royals and the courtiers mustn't be afraid of Harry's response. Millions will support the decision. Andrew I guess will feel hurt and unhappy but it's the right thing to do."