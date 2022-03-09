Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend stuns in black leggings and navy hoodies as she steps out with her pup

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy stunned onlookers as she appeared wearing her dazzling sapphire ring during outing in London on Tuesday.

Chelsy Davy, 36, was seen jogging across the streets of west London days after it emerged she has reportedly welcomed a baby with Sam Cutmore-Scott. Her relationship with the hotelier had remained secret until it was revealed this weekend.

She looked amazing in a pair of black leggings and navy hoodies. She also wore white running trainers as she stepped out with her pup. The blonde sweep her locks into a low bun and donned a denim style baseball cap for the outing.

The charming lady was wearing her glittering diamond ring on her engagement finger. She held tightly onto her dog's leash as they ran through the streets side-by-side.

The Zimbabwe-born beauty reportedly began dating the Duke while she was a pupil at Cheltenham Ladies' College.

Chelsy Davy dated Prince Harry for seven years until 2010 and has remained largely out of the spotlight in the 12 years since.