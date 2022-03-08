Kanye West drops hints at Kim Kardashian’s ex-best friend Larsa Pippen

Kanye West seems to be eyeing Kim Kardashian’s ex -best friend Larsa Pippen

Kanye West seems to be eyeing Kim Kardashian’s ex -best friend Larsa Pippen if his social media activity is anything to go by.

Kanye dropped his latest bombshell against Kim by liking a racy photo of Larsa, Kim’s former BFF who famously had a falling out with the KKW mogul earlier.

The picture, posted by In Touch magazine on their Instagram page, featured Larsa in a black corset and see-through undies with the caption, “She earned it! #LarsaPippen clapped back at rumours that the #RHOM star received a Brazilian butt lift.”





West’s move comes just days after Kim ‘liked’ a tweet by filmmaker James Gunn in which he praised her new beau, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Larsa has, in the past, accused Kanye of being the reason behind the end of her and Kim’s friendship.

Talking on the Hollywood Raw podcast in November 2020, Larsa said, “I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim, so I feel like I was the person that was like, ‘Oh, don’t be so close to her because you’re so close to her’ that kinda had something to do with it.”

She also shared on an episode of The Real Housewives of Miami: “I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem.”