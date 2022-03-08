Amitabh Bachchan wrote a letter to Alia Bhatt over success of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt revealed that Amitabh Bachchan wrote a letter to her following Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt has revealed that Amitabh Bachchan wrote a generous letter to her after Gangubai Kathiawadi’s success.



In an interview with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, the filmmaker said, “I think what is unique about Alia is… She has an unquenchable thirst to go higher and higher.”



“She realises that the talent comes from a different part of herself. So she has been able to do this tightrope walking of keeping the locomotive of going ahead and fuelling that but also tremendous empathy and a heart as open as a child. She soaks in life,” Mahesh added.

He further revealed going to Big B for advice as he shared that he wrote ‘generous letter’ to Alia after Gangubai Kathiawadi’s success.

Mahesh asked him, “Sooner or later, we all peak and burnout. Don’t you think Alia will inevitably reach there someday at that crossroad?”

To this, Amitabh said, “I don’t think so. Because she doesn’t know how she does it. She doesn’t know yet from where she gets it.”