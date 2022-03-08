Prince Andrew faces public for first time since Virginia Giuffre sex abuse settlement

File Footage





Prince Andrew faced the public for the first time since settling his high profile sex abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre.

As per The Sun, the disgraced Duke of York was spotted driving his Range Rover in Windsor in the morning.

His appearance comes almost a month after he was spared from a potentially humiliating court battle.

For the unversed, Virginia claimed that Prince Andrew had sexually abused her multiple times when she was just 17.

While he vehemently denied the claims he faced a grueling legal clash that concluded with a financial settlement that is estimated to be a whopping £12million.