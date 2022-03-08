Women’s Day: Ananya Panday is ‘grateful’ to be surrounded with powerful women

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday shared a sweet post on her social media account to celebrate International Women’s Day, today March 8.
The Liger actress, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest film, Gehraiyaan has taken the opportunity to congratulate every woman who creates magic around her.
Sharing the post, the 23-year-old actor wrote, "Where there is a woman, there is magic grateful to be surrounded by so much magic WomensDayEveryday."
In the post, the Khaali Peeli actor is seen chilling with her friends including Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan.
Meanwhile, fans could not resist commenting on the post as it has garnered massive likes in no time.
One fan wrote, “ Cool.”
Another one wrote, “ Lovely.”
