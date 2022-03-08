Jennifer Garner shares inspiring note on ‘re-evaluation’: See post

Jennifer Garner wins hearts with her latest motivating post on social media.

The Alias star took to Instagram and shared some words of wisdom and it was worth reading, for sure.

Sharing the note on ‘re-evaluation’ she captioned it,” Something I tell myself: Take it easy. Every day is an opportunity to reevaluate and shift habits, to connect, to mend, to look for flow. It’ll be ok.”



Meanwhile, fans could not resist commenting on the post as it has garnered massive likes.

One fan wrote You’re such a beautiful energy and soul you always bring me joy. Thank you.”



Earlier, the Yes Day star shared a glimpse of ‘artistic’ laundry that left her fans speechless on her Instagram handle.