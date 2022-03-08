Ed Sheeran denies claims that he borrowed ideas from songwriters

Ed Sheeran has denied claims of borrowing ideas from songwriters without acknowledgement

Ed Sheeran refused claims that he borrowed ideas from songwriters for his songs without acknowledgement after being accused of doing so.

Songwriters Sami Chokri and Ross O'Donoghue filed a lawsuit against the Bad Habits singer for copying the ‘Oh I’ part of his song Shape of You from the duo's 2015 track Oh Why .

The lawyer representing Chokri and O'Donoghue, Andrew Sutcliffe, said that the 31-year-old singer "borrows ideas and throws them into his songs, sometimes he will acknowledge it but sometimes he won't.”

He added that Sheeran only credits when the other artists are well-known.

Ian Mill, representing Sheeran asked the singer, "Do you accept that you behave or have behaved in that way?"

Responding in negative, Sheeran added, "The examples he has been using are obviously famous artists, two of them are people I've made songs with."

He went on saying that if Sutcliffe had done his research he would have known that there were ‘lots’ of unknown artists that he had given credits to.

The legal battle has been going on since 2018.