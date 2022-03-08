Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas look drop dead gorgeous at PFW amid second pregnancy

Star couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas stunned with their glam-up appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The Game of Thrones star, who is expecting her second child with husband Joe , attended the Louis Vuitton show.

At the event, the diva, 26, who kept her baby bump hidden during her recent outing at the fashion show, wore a gorgeous leather pinafore dress, paired with white crop top.

Looking effortlessly chic, she completed her glam look with a black Louis Vuitton purse and bright red sandals. As for her husband, the See No More singer donned a black-and-blue checkered jacket paired with a black shirt and pants.

The couple sparked pregnancy rumors last month after they were clicked while heading out for family brunch in Los Angeles. The pictures, in which Sophie was seen sporting a teal maxidress, went viral on the internet.

However, Sophie and Joe have not publicly confirmed the news of expecting second child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Willa Jonas.