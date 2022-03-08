Kim Kardashian melts heart with throwback photo: See here

Kim Kardashian surely knows how to carry herself as she recently treated her fans with an adorable photo of her younger self and has taken the internet by storm.



Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old beauty mogul dropped a swoon-worthy photo of her childhood in which she can be seen donning a pink outfit, paired with white boots as she posed for the camera while holding a bag.

She wrote alongside the post, “Baby K."

Meanwhile, fans took the opportunity to comment on the adorable post. However, Kris Jenner’s comment was the sweetest one among all.

As she wrote, “Sorry about the hair I tried.”



