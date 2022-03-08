Real bat disrupts ‘The Batman’ screening at cinema in Texas

Moviegoers in Austin, Texas, got to see more than one type of bat during a screening of The Batman this weekend, reported The Associated Press.
An actual bat was spotted swooping around inside the theatre, putting the movie on pause while management called animal control and tried — unsuccessfully — to get the critter out, KXAN reported Friday.
Guests were offered their money back, but most chose to stick it out and watch the film “bat and all,” according to one moviegoer.
The Moviehouse & Eatery by Cinépolis says the bat was likely released into the theatre as a prank. The theatre’s general manager Heidi Deno said they will be “adding additional security and checking all bags upon guest entry.”
There were no reports of anyone being bitten during the incident. Less than 1% of bats in the wild have rabies. - AP
