Gal Gadot endorses Alia Bhatt’s casting alongside her in ‘Heart of Stone’

It seems like Gal Gadot is excited about working with Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt in a Netflix original which will serve as Alia’s official Hollywood debut.

Deadline first broke the news early on Tuesday, March 8, with Alia sharing a screenshot of the tweet in an Instagram post which garnered much applause from her Bollywood fraternity.

Alia’s Hollywood co-star Gal Gadot also left a special endorsement of the news on Alia’s post, with a simple yet sweet comment to encourage her cast mate.

Gal left a raised-hands emoji on Alia’s post, with the comment raking in hundreds of likes within one hour of posting.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star confirmed joining Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan for a Netflix a spy thriller titled Heart of Stone.