Sonakshi Sinha says no arrest warrant issued against her, calls rumours ‘fiction’

Sonakshi Sinha has responded to reports of a non-bailable arrest warrant issued against her for fraud

Sonakshi Sinha has responded to reports of a non-bailable arrest warrant being issued against her in an alleged fraud case, calling them ‘purely fiction’.



According to India Today, the Dabangg actress categorically denied the reports in an official statement on Tuesday. Sonakshi also asked the media to not participate in the ‘harassment charade’.

“There have been rumours of a non bailable warrant issued against me floating in the media, without any verification from any authorities since a few days now,” Sonakshi said in her statement.

She went on: “This is pure fiction and the work of a rogue individual trying to harass me. I request all media houses, journalists and news reporters not to carry this fake news as it is playing into this individual's agenda to gain publicity.”

Sonakshi added that the ‘man’ in question is trying to gain publicity with the news and ‘extorting’ money from her by attacking her reputation.

“This matter is subjudice before the Muradabad court and has been stayed by the Allahabad High Court. My legal team will be taking all the necessary action against him for contempt of court,” she concluded in her statement.

Sonakshi also assured fans that she is at home and that there is no arrest warrant issued against her. “This will be my only comment on this matter until the Muradabad Court has passed its verdict, so please do not approach me for the same,” she said.

Sonakshi was accused of failing to appear at an event in Delhi for which she had already charged INR 37 lakhs.

The complaint stated that not only did Sonakshi skip the event, but her manager also refused to pay back the advance to the event’s organiser.