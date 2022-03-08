Kim Kardashian finds suitor in Kodak Black, rapper competes with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is receiving a love appeal from Kodak Black!

Kodak Black, 24, has asking out the 41-year-old reality TV star, branding himself the 'real man,' unlike others. Kim is currently dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

“You Need A Real N—a Out Dat Pompanoya Bae , Ain’t Even Gone Play Real Gangsta @kimkardashian,” he captioned alongside a photo of himself and Kim, taking a jibe at the fashion mogul's former lovers.

In the photo, the rapper wrapped in yellow caution tape, mimicking a recent Balenciaga ensemble worn by Kardashian.

Kim has recently been declared single by an LA court, one year after filing divorce from Kanye West.