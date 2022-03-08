Kangana Ranaut marks Women’s Day with appreciation posts for her mom & boss

Kangana Ranaut is celebrating the International Women’s Day, on March 8, with special tributes for two 'most important' women in her life.

The Tanu Weds Manu diva turned to her Instagram Stories and shared a heartwarming note for her mother Asha Ranaut. Showering love on her mom, Kangana wrote, “Grateful for your womb and fire of life maa... thank you for this life... happy women's day.”

She also added, “Mother is the source of fire... never ending fire of life.” With the special note, the diva also shared an adorable picture with her mother and nephew Prithvi.

In another post, Kangana, who has recently marked her digital debut with reality show Lock Upp, thanked her ‘boss-lady’ Ekta Kapoor for offering her the debut.

Sharing a goofy selfie with the Lock Upp producer, Kangana wrote, "Happy Woman's Day, thank you for a dream digital debut lady boss."

On the work front, the Manikarnika actress is all set to step into productions with her next project Tiku Weds Sheru. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Madan in the lead.

She also has Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline, scheduled to release this year.