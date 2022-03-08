Zoe Kravitz was rejected to audition for Catwoman in 'The Dark Knight rises'

Zoe Kravitz revealed she was called ‘too urban’ to play the role of Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises.

Kravitz, who essays the iconic chatacter of Catwoman aka Selina Kyle in the latest The Batman, was once rejected to even read for the role in the Christopher Nolan directorial.

Talking to The Observer, the 33-year-old actor revealed that she was called ‘too urban’ to play the Catwoman, the role which eventually went to Anne Hathaway.

The actor said, “I don't know if it came directly from Chris Nolan. I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director's assistant.”

“Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn't able to read because of the color of my skin,” added Kravitz. “And the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment.”

Featuring alongside Robert Pattinson, Kravitz has garnered a lot of praise for portraying her character in the recently released The Batman.