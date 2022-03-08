TikTok star Charli D’Amelio won’t hide her acne: ‘Taken a long time to feel confident’

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio wants her legions of young fans to take positive guidance from her

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio wants her legions of young fans to take positive guidance from her and so, will not be hiding behind filters or editing apps anymore.

The video-sharing app star explained her reasoning behind the confident step last month while replying to culture editor Kat Tenbarge on Twitter.

Sharing recent makeup-free photos of D’Amelio on Twitter, Tenbarge said, “I think it’s really nice that Charli D’Amelio doesn’t edit out her acne!!”

D’Amelio noticed the recognition and replied back, saying, “It’s taken me a long time to feel comfortable in my skin but this is how I look and makeup only helps so much.”

“I have to be confident and learn to love every ‘imperfection’ that I have but each one makes me unique and special in my own way,” she added.

The move was lauded by D’Amelio’s fans, who praised her for taking an important step as a young influencer.

“You’re using your platform to inspire young girls to feel comfortable in their own skin and that’s super important!” one fan replied to the 17-year-old.