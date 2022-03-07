Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told not to pull 'PR stunt' with Lilibet, Queen meeting

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are told to not have their daughter Lilibet see the Queen when they visit the UK.

A poll conducted by Express asked, "Do you think Meghan and Harry should bring Lilibet to meet the Queen?" which saw a total of 7,639 responses.

In an overwhelming majority, 81 percent (4,896) decided that Meghan and Prince Harry should avoid bringing their daughter to see the Queen while just 22 percent (1,048) agreed that the Queen should meet Lilibet.

One user said: “They have totally disrespected the Queen and the family.

“They then call their daughter the Queen's pet name, totally despicable.”

Furthermore others saw this as a “PR stunt”.

One critic said: “Not if it means they are using her as an excuse to get the security they are demanding. Make a private visit by all means but don't use it as a PR stunt.”

Another user voiced their opinion saying: “If they wanted to bring her they would have done it ages ago. The only way they'd ever bring her I'd if they would gain something from it monetary wise or promotional wise.”



