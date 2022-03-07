Ranbir Kapoor enjoys ‘weekend’ dinner with family members: See pics

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor had a great time with his family members as they went out for a dinner.



The Barfi actor was recently spotted in a family get-together with his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, mom Neetu Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor. The Kapoor siblings were also joined by their cousins Nikhil Nanda and Nitasha Nanda.

Amid all, Ranbir's sister Riddhima shared some swoon-worthy snaps from their getaway.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself along with Ranbir, Neetu, and Nikhil at a dinner table.

She captioned the post, "Love & only love (black heart emoji)."

For the day out, The Sanju actor donned a printed shirt and sported a bearded look. While Neetu wore a black shrug with a white T-shirt and Riddhima opted for a casual look.

Sharing the same photo on her Instagram Stories, Riddhima wrote, "Me and mine (white heart emoji)." She also tagged Neetu and Nikhil.





In the next photo, Riddhima is seen posing for the camera as she stood behind her mother. Randhir sat next to Neetu at the table as he smiled for the photo. The other family members, except Ranbir, were also seen in the photo.

Though Riddhima did not add a caption to the photo, she did tag Neetu and Nikhil.

Neetu also took to her Instagram Stories and shared another picture from the family dinner. In the photo, Ranbir stood behind her as he smiled for the lens. All the members were part of the picture. Sharing it Neetu wrote, "Just love this boy @nikhil_nanda (red heart and heart eyes emojis)."

On the work front, Ranbir has several projects in the pipeline including Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in which he will be seen with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt for the first time. The movie will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. The film will release on September 9, 2022.