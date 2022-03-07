Kim Kardashian gets ready for Paris Fashion Week in BTS photos

Kim Kardashian gave fans insight into all the hardwork that went in to her getting wrapped in shipping tape for Paris Fashion Week with behind-the-scenes photos.

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum posted a series of videos and photos as she got head-to-toe wrapped up in shipping tape over an all-black outfit.

“Getting ready for the @balenciaga show,” she captioned the post.

The SKIMS founder’s appearance at the show comes a week after court’s hearing in which she was declared legally single amidst the on-going divorce battle with Kanye West.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, the 44-year-old rapper asked his team to expedite the dissolution of his marriage.

“So I can put my entire attention into our beautiful children,” he told the outlet.