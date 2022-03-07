Netflix commemorates Women’s Day with #HarKahaaniHaiZaruri campaign

Netflix is celebrating Women’s Day by bringing onboard more than 30 inspiring and trailblazing women artists for their NowStreeming campaign #HarKahaaniHaiZaruri.

These women are directors, actors and content creators who have proved their mettle in their own line of work.

The short video of almost three minutes, shared by the OTT giant, features female actors like Madhuri Dixit, Taapsee Pannu, Neena Gupta, Shefali Shah, Mrunal Thakur, Surveen Chawla and content creators like Prajakta Kohli, Khusha Kapila.

Even filmmakers like Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari or Leena Yadav can be seen giving answers to different questions. From favourite female characters to the genre.

With this video, Netflix shows that more than the platform, this time they are essentially focusing on female-oriented narrations and stories that are worth watching.

Each character whether it’s Anamika of Fame Game, Rani from Haseen Dilruba, or Dimple from Mismatched, these diverse strong female characters are a reflection of today’s women who are risk-takers, courageous and driven.

As Dixit says in the video, “All these characters are unique and special,” and the fact is, in the words of Masaba Gupta, “these stories need to be told because every story is important”.

