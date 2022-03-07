Khloé Kardashian reps Kanye West amid his threats to Pete Davidson: see pic

Khloé Kardashian appeared unbothered by her sister Kim Kardashian's fiasco with estranged husband Kanye West as she was seen repping the Donda 2 rapper’s song merchandise.
The 37-year-old reality TV star stepped out in Los Angeles with her three-year-old daughter True Thompson on Friday as she seemingly geared up to hit gym for a workout in sporty ensemble.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star slid into a sleek black hoodie with a white designed printed on it and ‘Saint Pablo’ written on it which is the 44-year-old rapper’s track.
The sighting came as a surprise in wake of the hip-hop artist’s tense relationship with the SKIMS founder who’s ‘furious' over her estranged husband’s diss track Eazy, attacking the Saturday Night Live star.
“[Kim] thinks it's way too violent and is upset," People reported. “She's really upset with Kanye that he'd do this. She's completely over all of this and she wants it to stop.”
Luke Bryan addresses real reason behind attendance at Katy Perry’s LA Residency shows
'Art is protected as freedom of speech,' wrote Kanye West in the caption
Kristen Stewart gets candid about all her excitement over the Oscar nomination in ‘Spencer’
Khloé Kardashian faces criticism for posting daughter True Thompson's glam-up pictures
Taapsee Pannu is ‘honoured’ to be a part of Netflix’s Women’s Day special show
Prince Harry's mentor Mark Dyer returned home after an extended hospital stay owing to his cancer battle