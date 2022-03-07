Khloé Kardashian reps Kanye West amid his threats to Pete Davidson: see pic

Khloé Kardashian appeared unbothered by her sister Kim Kardashian's fiasco with estranged husband Kanye West as she was seen repping the Donda 2 rapper’s song merchandise.

The 37-year-old reality TV star stepped out in Los Angeles with her three-year-old daughter True Thompson on Friday as she seemingly geared up to hit gym for a workout in sporty ensemble.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star slid into a sleek black hoodie with a white designed printed on it and ‘Saint Pablo’ written on it which is the 44-year-old rapper’s track.

Khloé Kardashian spotted in Los Angeles

The sighting came as a surprise in wake of the hip-hop artist’s tense relationship with the SKIMS founder who’s ‘furious' over her estranged husband’s diss track Eazy, attacking the Saturday Night Live star.

“[Kim] thinks it's way too violent and is upset," People reported. “She's really upset with Kanye that he'd do this. She's completely over all of this and she wants it to stop.”