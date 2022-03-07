Kate Middleton’s ‘lonely’ transition into mom-life leaked by experts: report

Experts recently spoke of Kate Middleton’s struggles that followed after she began her transition into motherhood.



This claim has been made by royal expert and commentator Katie Nicholl in the documentary titled Kate Middleton: Heir We Go Again.

The expert began by saying, "Kate was having a conversation with the Queen in which she confided that she had found being with George on her own, and not having a full-time nanny or a maternity nurse, very hard."

"William and Kate wanted to be hands-on parents, and they did it until September and then they recruited a nanny."

But with the help of their nanny and the Middleton’s, Kate has been able to juggle both avenues of her roles alongside her husband Prince William.

The expert also went on to explain, "One of the things that allow William and Kate to be so ordinary is the presence of the Middletons in their lives.”

"Carole is a regular through those golden gates at Kensington Palace, she whizzes through in her Land Rover. There is no security because everybody knows her. She turns up to help with bedtime and bathtime. She is absolutely indispensable."