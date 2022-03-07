Queen Elizabeth ‘still reeling’ from Meghan Markle’s allegations of ‘blatant racism’ within the Firm

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly continued struggling with the allegations of racism slapped on her by Meghan Markle.



The Queen’s ongoing struggle with it all has been outlined by royal biographer Robert Hardman in a Daily Mail piece.

The piece reads, "Time and again over her 70 years on the throne — during which she has been a devoted Head of the Commonwealth — I have seen how the Queen has gone out of her way to promote inter-racial, multi-faith, cross-community cohesion. “

"All of which will have made it particularly upsetting, in her tenth decade, to find her monarchy facing imprecise yet wounding charges of racism not from republicans or culture warriors — but from within her own family."