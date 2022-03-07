Zoë Kravitz dishes on social media scrutiny: 'It's all based on shame and fear'

File Footage





Zoë Kravitz appeared disappointed while talking about 'dangerous' online scrutiny as she dished on its side-effects, confining expression of thoughts.

During her conversation with Observer newspaper, the 33-year-old actor, who is currently taking over fans’ hearts with her stunning portrayal of Catwoman in the hotly-unveiled film The Batman, talked about social media scrutiny.

“It’s dangerous to start caring about what other people are going to think, or what they do think,” Kravitz reflected on previously been ‘stung’ by online trolls.

“People are not expressing or doing what they want to do, because they’re afraid of getting into trouble,” she bemoaned the cancel culture.

“We’re not leaving room for growth. It’s all based on shame and fear. It’s completely out of control,” she added.

Taking about the new trends in film industry, the Divergent star shared, “The idea of certain actors not being able to play a certain part because you’re not that thing in real life, I think that’s really dangerous.”

“Because I don’t know what acting is, if we’re not allowed to play someone. It’s about empathy. It’s about stepping outside yourself,” she added.