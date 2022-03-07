Matt Reeves gears up to release bonus scenes of 'The Batman'

The Batman director Matt Reeves recently spilled the beans on upcoming ‘cool, creepy’ bonus scenes from the Robert Pattinson starrer.

The director filmed a scene of the Twilight star(Caped Crusader) sneaking into Arkham Asylum to meet one of the inmates - Joker. However, the scene was removed from the final cut.

During his conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves explained, “You realise that they have a relationship, and that this guy obviously did something, and Batman somehow got him into Arkham."

“What he’s really doing is getting into Batman’s head. And [Batman] is resisting this idea violently. And so that’s what that scene was. It was a scene to unsettle him,” he continued.

“It wasn’t necessary, It was one of those scenes where, given how complex the narrative was, by taking it out, it kept the story moving in a way it needed to,” the 55-year-old filmmaker shared while admitting that he loved the shot.

“It’s a really creepy, cool scene. That was the scene that was meant to introduce this guy and just to tease the audience to go like, ‘Oh my god, he’s here too? And he’s not yet the Joker — what’s this going to be?’” he added.