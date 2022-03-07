Taapsee Pannu feels 'thrilled' to be part of Netflix’s Women’s Day special show

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu feels ‘proud’ to be a part of Netflix’s Women’s Day special show.



The Haseen Dillruba actor on Monday took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from Netflix’s special release Uski Kahaani Hai Zaroori.



To note, this special show is all about celebrating women-hood as it features actors, social media influencers, and female filmmakers including Madhuri Dixit, Shabana Azmi, Neena Gupta, Shefali Shah, Masaba Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Prajakta Koli, and Ashwani Iyer Tiwari.



In the first picture, we can Taapsee donning a black saree as she gazes into the camera and poses for the lens. Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, and actress Amrita Shubhash are seen in the second picture.

Taking to the caption, the Thappad actor wrote, “Stories that resonate the truth always deserve to be told out loud. I am proud to be a part of driving this change and today we celebrate all the women who made it possible! #HerKahaaniHaiZaruri @netflix_in @mrunalthakur @neena_gupta @amrutasubhash.”

Earlier, in a video released by Netflix, several actresses were asked about their favorite female characters and the web shows they were featured in, and they poured their hearts out praising their favorite roles essayed by actresses.





