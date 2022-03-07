Camilla feared she would be 'booed' when marrying Prince Charles

File Footage





Camilla was afraid that no one would attend her wedding to Prince Charles due to the couple’s rather questionable love story.

For the unversed, the couple’s romance was rather controversial as they both had an extramarital affair while they were married to other people, with Prince Charles married to Princess Diana and Camilla married to Andrew Parker Bowles.

Having faced bad press, the Duchess of Cornwall feared that she would be "booed" on what was the biggest day of her life.

Speaking during the 2021 Channel 5 documentary, Charles and Camilla: King and Queen in Waiting, current affairs commentator Carole Malone said spoke of Camilla's ordeal: "She [Camilla] was terrified no one would come. She was terrified she’d be booed."

Malone recalled: "I remember seeing film footage at the time, it was about 6am, and there was no one on the streets of Windsor. It was freezing as well, it was a really, really cold day.

"As a journalist, I was looking at it and thinking the only reaction to this is going to be national apathy, which is kind of almost as bad as protest."