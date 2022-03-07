Prince William feud healing ‘needs to come’ from Prince Harry

Experts fear Prince William’s feud with Prince Harry can only ever come to an end if it comes from the Duke.



This claim has been made by royal photographer Arthur Edwards according to Express UK,

During a chat with the outlet he claimed, "It must be upsetting to the Queen to see that in her family, that two boys that grew up together, they played soldiers together, they had their treehouse at Highgrove together and learned to fly together. They flew helicopters together and now they're not even talking to each other.”

At the end of the day, "I don't know what he's got to do to make it right. But it's got to come from him and it's got to come from him in a big way. And from Meghan.”

"I think it's possible you can change any situation if you really both want to.While this feud is going on with his brother where they barely talk to each other, it's not nice."