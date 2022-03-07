Ranveer Singh and Rakhi Sawant set ITA Awards red carpet on fire

File Footage





Ranveer Singh and Rakhi Sawant met each other at the Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA) on Sunday, and fans can’t have enough of their photos and videos!

Ranveer and Rakhi attended the ITA Awards in Mumbai on Sunday, and set the event on fire after colliding on the red carpet.

The two put up quite the show during their brief meeting, with both expressing excitement at meeting the other.

That’s not all, Ranveer and Rakhi even shook some leg together, with the duo attempting Ranveer’s popular Tatad Tatad step from the hit film Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela.





They then proceeded to strike some particularly crazy poses together, with Rakhi holding up Ranveer’s leg at one point as the paparazzi cheered along.

Unsurprisingly, both Ranveer and Rakhi were also decked out in some eye-catching numbers, with Rakhi donning a shimmery outfit with a statement rose bonnet on her head, while Ranveer opted for a black and white ensemble.

Their camaraderie left fans in splits with one commenting, “Rab ne bana di jodi (It’s a pair made in heaven),” and another writing, “They both have equal level of energy and madness.”