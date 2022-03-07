Veteran star Naseeruddin Shah opens up about mystery medical condition

Naseeruddin Shah says he struggles with a rare condition known as onomatomania

Naseeruddin Shah says he struggles with a rare condition known as onomatomania which makes him repeat a particular word or phrase to the point where he can’t rest.

Talking on the YouTube channel Chalchitra Talks, Shah shared that the condition, which is apparently listed in the dictionary, doesn’t let him rest or even sleep soundly.

“I suffer from an ailment called onomatomania. I’m not joking. It’s a medical condition. You can check it in the dictionary,” shared Shah.

He then went on to explain: “Onomatomania is an ailment in which you keep repeating a word or a phrase, a sentence or a verse or a speech for no reason at all. Except that you like to hear it.”

“I do it all the time so I am never quite at rest. Even when I am sleeping, I am going over some passage I love,” Shah revealed.

The actor is revelled for his stellar performances across a multitude of genres in Bollywood, with his latest outing being in the Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan, in which he was seen playing her father.