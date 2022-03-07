Kanye West responds to backlash on ‘Eazy’ music video, says ‘art is therapy’

Kanye West has recently received massive backlash for his latest released music video, titled Eazy. The footage shows a claymation figure of his ex Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson being kidnapped, tied up and buried alive.

While netizens termed the video disturbing, the Donda star turned to his social media handle to defend his ‘art.’

On Sunday, West, 44, issued an statement, defending his ‘art’ by calling it an expression and explained how it wasn't meant to cause any ill harm.

In his Instagram post, West wrote, "Art is therapy just like this view."

"Art is protected as freedom of speech. art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended," he added.

The disturbing video quickly drew criticism on social media, with several stars publicly defending the Saturday Night Live comedian. Filmmaker James Gunn also tweeted that Davidson is "one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know" and a "truly generous, tender & funny spirit."

The SKIMS founder, 41, who has been dating Davidson since November, also showed her support by "liking" James' tweet.