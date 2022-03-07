Fans slam Khloé Kardashian as daughter True wears expensive Gucci outfits

Netizens are criticizing Khloé Kardashian for sharing a glimpse of her daughter, True Thompson’s luxurious lifestyle online.
The model faced severe backlash for posting True’s glam-up pictures online.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and dropped a few adorable clicks of her baby girl, whom she shares with her ex, Tristan Thompson.
In the shared pictures, three-year-old True can be seen flaunting glam vibes as she posed in luxury spring time Gucci items, a coat worth $1300K and a $4K purse.
Sharing the pictures, Khloe wrote in the caption, "We Gucci."
While many of her admirers showered the post with love and praise for the little munchkin. Some criticized the model for ‘flaunting her wealth’ and spending lavishly on her daughter.
One wrote in the comments: "Do you always have to flaunt your money? Glad your kid has Gucci." Another added, "This child's outfit costs more than I make in a month."
Another remarked, "Must be nice to be rich," while a fan said, "These kids are so exploited."
