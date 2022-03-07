Luke Bryan reveals true reason for attendance at all of Katy Perry’s LA Residency shows

Lyricist and songwriter Luke Bryan recently sat down for a chat and broke down the real reason he made sure to attend all of Katy Perry’s LA Residency shows.

The singer got candid about his intentions during a candid heart-to-heart with Entertainment Tonight.

He began the interview by admitting, "I came in a day early to just be able to [see her show], because it's gonna be really tough for our schedules to intersect. So, I mainly did that just to put a lot of pressure on Katy so she could come see my show."



"It was great! I couldn't be happier with how it all went. I mean, the show felt like it was one of the best shows I've been able to put on and perform," Bryan shared. "And I've also learned that I can live one month in Vegas without getting sent to the grave."

"As far as round two, I always want to build on the Vegas show. Even if we have repeat people [come] multiple times, I always wanted them to see different things," Bryan shared. "But the Vegas show will morph and become something I'm even more comfortable with."

But that doesn't mean Bryan wasn’t completely mesmerized by Katy Perry’s performance, he admitted to the outlet, “Oh, I loved it. It's such a different [kind of show]. The beauty of all the shows that are Resorts World shows is that they are all different for their own reasons. I haven't been to a lot of pop concerts, but I mean Katy's show is just a visual [delight]."

"I've seen her show on her last tour, but I just love what she's able to put together in the theatre. She's really creative, really visual, and I'm a huge fan of what Katy does. Always have been. Now to know her as a friend and to be on Idol with her, it's like sitting here cheering my sister on."