Robert Pattinson talks ‘paranoia’ on ‘The Batman’ set: ‘It’s got an elemental power’

Actor Robert Pattinson breaks down the paranoia that followed suit once he began the shooting phase for The Batman.
The actor got candid about his mental and emotional struggles while speaking to People magazine.
He began the interview by admitting, “It’s funny because you read the script and you spend loads of time trying to figure out, ‘How can I play this character who does these sort of audacious acts?’”
“And the closer I got to the shoot I got more and more paranoid — you know, it feels ridiculous when you’re just sitting at home in a T-shirt — and then you put it on. It’s got an elemental power to it.”
Pattinson also went on to admit that people’s perception of him seemed to shift the moment he donned the Dark Knight’s attire.
“People react to you differently, the crew reacts differently. Your entire world suddenly changes,” he explained during the course of his interview.
“Then you kind of catch this glimpse in like, the subtle reflection or a shadow on the floor and you realise that the character’s just way bigger than you. It’s kind of like wearing a crown or something.”
Prince Harry introduced Meghan Markle to his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton when they were dating.
Frozen star Idina Menzel shows off little Ukrainian girl singing ‘Let It Go’ from Frozen
Katy Perry appeared impressed with a 17-year-old 'American Idol' contestant
Virginia Giuffre is highly likely to want to make a statement
Machine Gun Kelly referred to Meghan Fox as ‘my wife’ on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'
Ireland Baldwin speaks off prevailing struggles holding down caffeine following anxiety attacks