Robert Pattinson talks ‘paranoia’ on ‘The Batman’ set: ‘It’s got an elemental power’

Actor Robert Pattinson breaks down the paranoia that followed suit once he began the shooting phase for The Batman.

The actor got candid about his mental and emotional struggles while speaking to People magazine.

He began the interview by admitting, “It’s funny because you read the script and you spend loads of time trying to figure out, ‘How can I play this character who does these sort of audacious acts?’”

“And the closer I got to the shoot I got more and more paranoid — you know, it feels ridiculous when you’re just sitting at home in a T-shirt — and then you put it on. It’s got an elemental power to it.”

Pattinson also went on to admit that people’s perception of him seemed to shift the moment he donned the Dark Knight’s attire.

“People react to you differently, the crew reacts differently. Your entire world suddenly changes,” he explained during the course of his interview.

“Then you kind of catch this glimpse in like, the subtle reflection or a shadow on the floor and you realise that the character’s just way bigger than you. It’s kind of like wearing a crown or something.”