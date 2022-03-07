Katy Perry feels ‘threatened’ by young 'American Idol' contestant: Watch

Katy Perry was left jaw-dropped to see a 17-year-old contestant flaunting her flawless vocals on Sunday’s episode of the much-loved show American Idol.

After Kenedi Anderson wowed the judges, the Dark Horse hit-maker took out a piece of paper to take the teenager’s autograph.

Talking about Anderson who received a platinum ticket for her Lady Gaga’s cover, the 37-year-old singer shared, “I'm feeling threatened.”

“They're younger. They're skinnier. They're prettier! They sing really good,” she said before Lionel Richie added, “I need two backstage passes.”

Taking to Instagram, the Roar singer also dropped a short clip from the auditions as she gushed over the upcoming talent.



“She’s beauty and she’s grace, and now she’s tryna tell me what to do,” Perry captioned the post.



