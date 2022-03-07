Virginia Giuffre’s return to court likely to add Queen’s misery

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre will most likely to spoil Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations as she is set to return to the court in June.



The British Queen faces the new misery as Virginia Giuffre has been invited to speak at the sentencing of Ghislaine Maxwell, an alleged friend of Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew has denied being a close friend of convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Sun, citing a legal source, reported, “Maxwell’s sentencing could be the first time we hear from Virginia since the settlement.

"It will bring the whole affair with Andrew back up again just as he hopes to move on.”

“Virginia is highly likely to want to make a statement”, the report further says.

The hearing is scheduled to take place on June 28.

Prince Andrew and his longtime accuser Virginia Giuffre settled the assault lawsuit for an undisclosed sum last month.