Anushka Sharma is all love for Virat Kohli’s thank you post about 100th test match

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to impress fans with their adorable relationship goals.

The couple, who never shy away from expressing love for each other on social media, has recently left their followers in awe.

The cricket star, who recently played the historic 100th match of his career, was honored by the BCCI on achieving the career milestone. He took to his Instagram handle and penned down a thank you post and shared a video montage of his memorable moments from his test journey.



As soon as he shared the post, his wife, the Sultan actress re-shared his post on her IG Story and added a cute red heart GIF.

Sharing the post, Virat wrote, "Been a long journey to get here. Full of ups and downs and learnings. Would not have had it any other way. Thank you for all your support”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress is gearing up for her next film Chakda Xpress, which is inspired by the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami.